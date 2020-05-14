Baader Bank Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z)

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on P1Z. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

