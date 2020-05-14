Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $16.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.15 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $469,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.