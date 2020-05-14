BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 13,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,622. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.