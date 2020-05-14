Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director John C. Erickson Buys 1,000 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 196,079 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105,115.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.