Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.42.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,266. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion.

In other news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. Also, Director Ron Farmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,450. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.