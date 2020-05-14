Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,515,901 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Applied Materials worth $818,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 39,209 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,738. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

