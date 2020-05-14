Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 356,819 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $1,234,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $5,562,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,513. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

