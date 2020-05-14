Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 52,700 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Lockheed Martin worth $718,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $10.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.36. 110,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.