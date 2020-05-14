Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.53% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,461,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.