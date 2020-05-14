Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of NVIDIA worth $1,636,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.15 on Thursday, hitting $317.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,809,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $324.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.