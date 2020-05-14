Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,336,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of United Parcel Service worth $685,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.04. 246,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

