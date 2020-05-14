Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Walmart worth $1,331,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

