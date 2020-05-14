Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Nike worth $2,196,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

