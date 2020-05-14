Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.35 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of PepsiCo worth $2,353,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 246,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.46. 3,340,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

