Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $745.88 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Mondelez International worth $745,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

