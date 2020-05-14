Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $763.38 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Biogen worth $763,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.94. The company had a trading volume of 794,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.37. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

