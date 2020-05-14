Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 197,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Becton Dickinson and worth $622,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

