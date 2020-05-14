Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,820,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,679,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 7,238,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

