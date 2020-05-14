Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of AbbVie worth $1,416,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 321,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 317,472 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.14. 777,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

