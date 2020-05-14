Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,096,715 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Chevron worth $1,536,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. 1,403,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

