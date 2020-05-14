Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 562,077 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,442,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 562,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.54% of TJX Companies worth $1,455,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

