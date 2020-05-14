Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,315 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408,804 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Adobe worth $2,676,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $354.36. 1,625,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.71. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

