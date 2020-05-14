Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.80.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.56. 3,602,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,437. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

