Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bank Ozk reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 1,156,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply