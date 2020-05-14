Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bank Ozk reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 1,156,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

