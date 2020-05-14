Barclays Cuts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $92.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

