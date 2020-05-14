Barclays Lowers Franks International (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $2.00

Franks International (NYSE:FI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Franks International has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

