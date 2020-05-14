Barclays Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $17.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NYSE:BKR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

