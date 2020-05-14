Barclays Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $8.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen cut their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE HAL opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

