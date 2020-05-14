Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:AAF traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39.15 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,746,100 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 25.74 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08).

In related news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,790 ($10,247.30).

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

