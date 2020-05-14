Bata Price Reaches $0.0085 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Bata has a market cap of $43,020.82 and approximately $239.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00453423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

