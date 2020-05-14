BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Announces Earnings Results

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

NYSE:BBQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. BBQ has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

