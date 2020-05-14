Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and $170.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 61,808,040 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

