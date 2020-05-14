Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0092

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2,333.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

