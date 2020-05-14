Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

BDX opened at $261.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

