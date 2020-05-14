Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 154,688 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $72,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

