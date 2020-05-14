Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BDRFY) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/7/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/18/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.