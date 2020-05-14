Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

