Benchmark Trims Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Target Price to $4.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on METC. ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

METC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

