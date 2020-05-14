Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 12,383 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 1,154,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

