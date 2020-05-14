Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,545 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,881,000 after buying an additional 640,555 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 181,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 494,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,035. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

