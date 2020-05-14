Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.23% of Luminex worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.89. 677,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,870. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

