Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 15,763 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 3,674,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,492. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

