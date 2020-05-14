Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 44,610 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 605.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

UNIT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

