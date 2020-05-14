Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 6,033 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $494,229,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.