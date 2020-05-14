Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 74,015 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 2,642,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

