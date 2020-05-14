Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 85,635 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.