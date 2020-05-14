Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 9,718 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,903,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 178,902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.41. 179,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,274. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

