Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 90,926 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Network increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 294,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,278,068 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

