Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Cummins stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.51. 1,857,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.