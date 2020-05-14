Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

